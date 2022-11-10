Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.27. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 2,847 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $44.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,495,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,473.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

