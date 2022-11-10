Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank of Canada

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. National Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

