Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,988,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.