Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 71.0% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 576,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 238,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 54,287 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

