Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BLDP opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

