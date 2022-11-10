Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.