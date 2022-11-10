Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Shares Up 0.4%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.60 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 150.60 ($1.73). 83,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 378,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.73).

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.34.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

