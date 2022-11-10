Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.19. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 155,086 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at $2,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

