Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.19. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 155,086 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
Banco de Chile Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
Read More
