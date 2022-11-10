Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.20

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.20 and traded as high as $34.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 21,661 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $547.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

