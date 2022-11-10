Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

