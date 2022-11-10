Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €74.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($54.75) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($50.90) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €35.78 ($35.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.48. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($41.32).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

