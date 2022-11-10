Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.90

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.90 ($44.90) and traded as high as €48.36 ($48.36). Basf shares last traded at €48.30 ($48.30), with a volume of 2,286,638 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($63.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($57.40) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.