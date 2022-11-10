BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($88.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

BESIY opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.53.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

