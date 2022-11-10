Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

BECN stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

