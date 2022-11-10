Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,658,000 after acquiring an additional 329,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after acquiring an additional 298,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 763,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.