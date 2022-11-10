Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.51

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 69906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

