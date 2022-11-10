Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.69

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.69 and last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Belden by 483.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Belden by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.