Berenberg Bank Cuts St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,365

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,365 ($15.72) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($11.97) to GBX 1,020 ($11.74) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,673 ($19.26) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,491.86.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

