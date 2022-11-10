Berenberg Bank Raises Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €3.20

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €3.00 ($3.00) to €3.20 ($3.20) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.00) to €3.90 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.55) to €3.20 ($3.20) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

KKPNY stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

