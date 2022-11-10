Berenberg Bank Trims AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Target Price to €28.00

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($38.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at 43.90 on Monday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of 43.90 and a 12 month high of 44.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 43.90.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
