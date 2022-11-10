Berenberg Bank Trims bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Target Price to €89.70

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($110.00) to €89.70 ($89.70) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on bioMérieux from €108.00 ($108.00) to €109.00 ($109.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $148.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

