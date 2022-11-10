Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth about $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 64.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

BRY stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $690.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

