Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Trading Down 0.1%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91. 168,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 796% from the average session volume of 18,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Big Sky Growth Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,411,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1,047.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

Featured Stories

