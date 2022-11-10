Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,008 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bill.com Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of BILL opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $345.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.24.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
