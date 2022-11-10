bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Stock Price Down 9%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 173,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,150,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

