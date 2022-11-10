Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.65.
Biohaven Stock Performance
NYSE:BHVN opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth $874,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 24.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Biohaven by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
