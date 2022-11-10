Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.65.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.48.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth $874,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 24.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Biohaven by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.