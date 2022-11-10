Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $260.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.54. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

