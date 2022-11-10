Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Biomea Fusion Stock Performance
Biomea Fusion stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $260.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.54. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biomea Fusion (BMEA)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.