BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $312.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $312.00 target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.92.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.56 EPS. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

