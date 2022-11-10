Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Shares Down 10.4%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,920,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,522,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $45.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.