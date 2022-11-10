Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09. 176,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 950,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$200.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bitfarms news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$554,191.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,698,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,703,622.61.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.