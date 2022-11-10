Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 82.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OWL opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,100.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,213,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,413,167.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,155,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,163. 31.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

