BMO Capital Markets Boosts PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to C$12.00

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

