BMO Capital Markets Increases PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$12.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHX. ATB Capital increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

PHX stock opened at C$8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.14. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.91.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$181,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$974,386.47. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$181,023.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,480 shares in the company, valued at C$974,386.47. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,295,680. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,059.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

