BMO Capital Markets Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$35.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.
TU opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. TELUS has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
