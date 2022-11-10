BMO Capital Markets Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price to C$10.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.