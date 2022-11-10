BMO Capital Markets Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

