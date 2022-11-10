Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $145.14

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.14 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($1.97). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 170.43 ($1.96), with a volume of 16,545 shares trading hands.

Boeing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.57.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.