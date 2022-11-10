Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.80.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM stock opened at $347.04 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $547.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.00 and its 200 day moving average is $346.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

