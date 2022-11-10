Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 4,352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,043.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,981.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 244,150 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 110,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 105,565 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,758.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 114,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $878.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

