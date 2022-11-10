BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.45) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.43) to GBX 527 ($6.07) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.94.
BP Trading Down 3.1 %
BP opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
