BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.45) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.43) to GBX 527 ($6.07) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.94.

BP Trading Down 3.1 %

BP opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

About BP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

