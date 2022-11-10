Braemar (LON:BMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $277.45

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.45 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 319.70 ($3.68). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.63), with a volume of 50,589 shares.

Braemar Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.45. The stock has a market cap of £102.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Braemar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Braemar’s previous dividend of $2.00. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Braemar

In other Braemar news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £101,141.18 ($116,455.01).

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

