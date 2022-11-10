Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.56

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 22531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $653.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.