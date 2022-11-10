Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

BYFC stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.82. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 692,395 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

