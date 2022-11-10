Brokers Offer Predictions for Fanuc Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fanuc in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Fanuc’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FANUY opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

