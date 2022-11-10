Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Lowered to $28.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

