Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Lowered to $28.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of BBU stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
