BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

BRP Group Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

