BTIG Research Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $60.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.58. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $260,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 32.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

