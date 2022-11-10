Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.