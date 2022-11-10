Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 14.1 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Insider Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.