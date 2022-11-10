Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 503,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 304,171 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 133.5% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 34,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,623 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 381,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

